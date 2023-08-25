CoCT police investigate 3-year-old's fall from building in Parow

The toddler narrowly escaped death after allegedly falling from the second floor of a block of flats on Voortrekker Road on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police said they’re investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where a three-year-old girl fell from a building in Parow in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were quick to respond and found the child in a critical condition just after one in the afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when their team arrived, the three-year-old was found lying on the windshield of a vehicle.

"On assessment, medics found that the girl had sustained several injuries and was in a severe condition. Medics treated the girl and provided her with several advanced life support interventions before she was transported to Tygerberg Provincial Hospital for urgent care.

"The details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations."