After concluding interviews, MPs to deliberate on preferred PP candidate

CAPE TOWN - An ad hoc committee of Parliament has concluded its interviews of eight candidates to become the next Public Protector.

It includes Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, who has been running the office in the wake of incumbent Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension for over a year.

It meant she had to once again defend an investigation into the president’s Phala Phala farming operation and her time as former minister Malusi Gigaba’s special advisor.

While the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) previously objected to Gcaleka being shortlisted for the job, it did not raise these objections again when she appeared before the 11-member committee on Thursday.

Instead, MP Omphile Maotwe used the opportunity to grill Gcaleka about the Phala Phala investigation.

"Phala Phala is one of the matters which was concluded speedily, within the resources that we had, looking at the complexity of the matter, the amount of evidence that we had to collect."

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Werner Horn wanted to know about the kind of advice she dispensed to Gigaba on his relationship with the Gupta family.

"I asked him about it and he denied any association with the Gupta family."

The committee will deliberate on their preferred candidate next week.