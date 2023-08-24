'We're always proud of her selfless sacrifice' - Babita Deokaran's loved ones

To mark the anniversary of her death, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation hosted a special commemorative event in Mondeor on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Babita Deokaran’s loved ones remembered her as a woman of integrity and “remarkable strength” on the two-year anniversary of her assassination.

Deokaran was gunned down outside her home on 23 August 2021.

She was a senior official in the Gauteng Health Department’s finance unit and flagged R850 million in suspicious payments out of Tembisa Hospital in the preceding weeks to her assassination.

Earlier in the week, six hitmen pleaded guilty to the crime, confirming they were recruited to kill her because she became “problematic” at work.

READ MORE:

To mark the anniversary of her death, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation hosted a special commemorative event in Mondeor on Wednesday night.

Deokaran’s brother-in-law, Tony Haripersadh, said two years after her death, the family was still struggling to come to terms with it.

However, he said they remained eternally proud of her.

“As a family, we are always proud of Babita’s selfless sacrifice for her country - a dedicated public servant who rose to the high-ranking position of chief director in the department for Gauteng Health,” Haripersadh said.

“She was a woman of integrity. She was a woman of remarkable strength to stand up for that that was right, and in so doing, she paid the ultimate price with her life.”

The family at the event reiterated their call for the masterminds behind Deokaran’s murder to be brought to book, saying only then would they find closure.