WC govt rejects Karpowership deal

Karpowership SA is currently the preferred bidder for three of its projects in the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement programme, with contracts expected to run for two decades.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has rejected the proposed investment in Karpowership to solve the country’s energy crisis.

The Turkish company owns and operates the world's largest fleet of floating power plant vessels known as powerships.

It can rapidly be deployed to generate electricity, plugging directly into a country's power grid.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said other companies must be considered too and that the Turkish company cannot enjoy a monopoly in generating energy.

"A 20-year contract - we can't support this kind of intervention although we do know that our energy situation is dire. We've got to make sure that it's open to multiple suppliers for short periods for emergency."

