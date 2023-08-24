Sassa to release monthly schedule to show when R350 grants will be paid

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) said it would release a monthly schedule to show when social relief of distress grants will be paid to beneficiaries to avoid any more confusion on the payment.

This follows complaints by beneficiaries who are arguing that the payment of the R350 grant is inconsistent.

Sassa said a monthly schedule would help beneficiaries know when to expect their payments each month.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi: "But we have since taken a decision as an organisation that we will definitely post on social media and share it as well with all other media houses, the payment schedule that people can be aware in terms of when their payment be processed.”

Letsatsi has also urged beneficiaries to update their details on Sassa's website to avoid delays in payments.

"In some instances, it gets approved, however, there are one or two challenges with regard to the beneficiaries' details. So, we appeal to them to just go into our website and update those details."