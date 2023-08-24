Ramokgopa: Eskom needs more than R200 billion to expand, strengthen power grid

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa previously admitted that the power utility couldn’t finance electricity generation on the scale and speed at which it needed to be done.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Eskom needed upwards of R200 billion to expand and strengthen the country's constrained electricity grid.

Ramokgopa made the hefty estimate while speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Sandton on Wednesday.

He previously admitted that the power utility couldn’t finance electricity generation on the scale and speed at which it needed to be done.

While government scrambles to secure deals to address generation constraints, residents and businesses continue to face devastating bouts of load shedding.

But Ramokgopa said he remained upbeat about the partnerships with some of the BRICS countries to help source funding to address South Africa's energy crisis.

"So China will help us to solve the problem in many ways. On the generation side, China has already got existing technology to reduce the emission levels coming out of our coal-fired power stations."

Ramokgopa said a thorough financing plan was yet to be set out.

"We also foresee that in the financing instruments that we are designing for purposes of expanding the transmission, you know that in the past ten years, we expanded transmission by about 4,000 kilometres – in the next ten years, for us to be able to accommodate the renewable energy sources, we need to expand it by about 14,000 kilometres. The Eskom balance sheet will not be able to carry that."