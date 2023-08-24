Ramaphosa set to share outcomes of BRICS deliberations on expansion, trade

In the last two days, heads of state from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have been engaged in talks over a wide range of issues including trade, economic, social and energy collaboration.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to share the outcomes of deliberations by BRICS countries on Thursday morning.

In the last two days, heads of state from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have been engaged in talks over a wide range of issues including trade, economic, social and energy collaboration.

Thursday is the third and final day of the 15th BRICS Summit.

ALSO READ:

• Putin tells BRICS Summit Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a defensive move

• BRICS members feel they're closer to move away from US dollar as trade currency

• BRICS a step closer to expansion with guiding document to consider new entrants

• BRICS Summit: Growth of BRICS does not pose a threat to G7, says Da Silva

High on the BRICS agenda is the expansion of the bloc’s membership to allow more countries in and Ramaphosa is expected to shed light on a decision in that regard.

On Wednesday night, BRICS heads of state cancelled a scheduled media briefing and Eyewitness News understands that this was done due to a need for more discussions before facing the press.

The bloc has always presented itself as an organisation running on unanimous consent and not majority, so opening the pool to more members might threaten that ideal.

Ramaphosa is also expected to give clarity on issues including the pathway to dropping the US dollar as a currency of trade, the removal of non-tariff barriers between BRICS countries in agricultural trade and local currency financing among others.