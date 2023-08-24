Protecting whistleblowers needs more than legislative change - Cynthia Stimpel

Speaking at the anniversary of Babita Deokaran's assassination on Wednesday, Stimpel - who blew the whistle on dodgy SAA deals said while legislation needs to change, so does societal behaviour.

JOHANNESBURG - Cynthia Stimpel said successfully protecting whistleblowers is going to take more than just legislative change.

Stimpel, who blew the whistle on dodgy South African Airways (SAA) deals, spoke at an event the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation hosted in Mondeor on Wednesday night to mark the two-year anniversary of Babita Deokaran’s assassination.

Deokaran was a senior official in the Gauteng Health Department’s finance unit and a known whistleblower.

She was gunned down outside her home on 23 August 2021.

Earlier this week, six hitmen pleaded guilty to the crime and confessed that they were recruited to kill Deokaran because she was causing ‘problems’ at work.

Deokaran’s death exposed the gaps and weaknesses in the systems and policies currently in place to protect whistleblowers in South Africa - and there is now legislative reform that’s underway.

Stimpel said the legislation needed to change, and soon. But she said that so too does societal behaviour.

"Behaviours in organisations of how they victimise whistleblowers, how they treat people for speaking out for the truth rather than embracing them, rather than having an open discussion of how do we improve our services, how do we find where the faults are, do it together and how do we fix it."

