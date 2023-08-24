Prince Buthelezi’s family believes he will be discharged from hospital next week

Though the Zulu traditional prime minister has been in the hospital for a month, his family said his condition improved significantly.

DURBAN - The family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said they were expecting him to be discharged from the hospital next week.

Thursday marks exactly a month since the Zulu traditional prime minister and the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) founding president was hospitalised.

Buthelezi’s family said his condition had significantly improved, with his health making steady progress.

However, he remains in hospital.

This means the senior prince will not be celebrating his 95th birthday at home at KwaPhindangene on Sunday.

The complications he suffered while in the hospital were now also reportedly cleared by his doctors.