NPA cites 'prospect of successful prosecution' regarding Jub Jub's 13 charges

JOHANNESBURG - More details around the charges presenter and rapper Molemo Maarohanye - also known as Jub Jub - is facing have come to light.

Maarohanye handed himself over to police last month after a warrant for his arrest was issued in connection with multiple counts including rape, attempted murder and assault.

He made his second appearance in the Joburg Magistrates Court on Thursday, and the case was postponed until November.

Speaking after proceedings, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane revealed he’s actually facing a total of 13 counts including kidnapping.

"He's facing 13 counts ranging from multiple counts of rapes, indecent assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and several counts of kidnapping."

Maarohanye has, through his legal representative, indicated he intends to challenge the charges against him.

Mjonondwane said the State's confident in its case though.

"We have placed the matter on the roll because the docket passed the test for prospects of a successful prosecution."