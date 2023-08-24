New witness expected to take stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Wednesday saw two police witnesses - Thobeka Mhlalo and Sikheto Ngomana - testify. Both have now wrapped up their evidence, though and yet another witness is expected to take the stand on Thursday. Who it is, though, remains to be seen.

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa trial is back at the Pretoria High Court Thursday when another witness is expected to take the stand.

The soccer star was killed in an apparent robbery at his then-girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo’s house in October 2014.

Five men were finally arrested for the crime in 2020 and are currently standing trial.

The case was forced to start afresh before a new judge last month after the judge who was hearing it fell ill.

And it’s been motoring on since then, with more than a dozen witnesses already having taken the stand.

Mhlalo, a forensic officer, testified about evidence collection, having attended the scene of the crime the following day to take photographs and collect fingerprints.

Ngomana, meanwhile, testified about the travel logs of other colleagues who attended the scene.

