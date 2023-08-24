Mkhwebane's successor must be someone who’s ‘beyond reproach’ - Dyantyi

Dyantyi, who chaired the inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, said the next public protector needed to be chosen carefully, following the Section 194 inquiry's recommendation that she be permanently removed from the role.

CAPE TOWN - Section 194 inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi said the next Public Protector should be a person who was "beyond reproach".

He said institutions like the Office of the Public Protector should be protected and those tasked with choosing the next Public Protector should find the best candidate.

Dyantyi, who chaired the inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, also sat on the committee interviewing candidates to be the country's next Public Protector.

He briefed the media on Wednesday after the inquiry adopted its final report recommending Mkhwebane's permanent removal.

Dyantyi said Mkhwebane was treated fairly throughout the inquiry, which sat for over a year to consider hours of oral evidence.

“If you are speaking about fairness and rationality, members would have said this: ‘we were beyond reasonable, we were beyond fair.'"

Reflecting on lessons learnt during the almost 14-month inquiry, Dyantyi said Mkhwebane's successor, and any future Public Protector, should be carefully chosen.

“It's a key lesson that we are taking out of that because we should not have been here. This is a Public Protector institution of South Africa, an ombudsman that is supposed to be beyond reproach.

Dyantyi said he was also confident that any court would rule in favour of the committee, should their report be taken on review.