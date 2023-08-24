Meyiwa murder trial: Defence wants witness to return and clarify discrepancies

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial said it noted discrepancies between warrant officer Thabo Mosia's testimony in court and what was logged in his pocketbook on the day of the crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Warrant officer Thabo Mosia is set to be called back to court after the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial identified inconsistencies in his testimony.

Mosia, who is a forensic officer, concluded his testimony this week after he was called to the stand at the Pretoria High Court.

He was the first cop at the crime scene following the shooting of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Meyiwa in a apparent robbery at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, in 2014.

The defence in the Meyiwa murder trial said it noted discrepancies between Mosia's testimony in court and what was logged in his pocketbook on the day of the crime.

It said Mosia should return to court to clarify some of these inconsistencies.

The request was made in court earlier on Thursday as a new State witness took the stand.

Captain Blessing Mtshali's testimony highlighted an incorrect date that was logged when the firearm that was retrieved from one of the suspects was signed into evidence.

All the documents Mtshali used in court have been handed over to the defense to study before his cross-examination on Friday.

Proceedings have adjourned for the day.