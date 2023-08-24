Mayor Brink to convene special council meeting on state of affairs in Tshwane

Service delivery has recently deteriorated in the metro, following a three-weeklong protest by municipal workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) over a wage hike.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane is expected to convene a special council meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the state of affairs in the municipality.

The workers have been demonstrating against the City’s refusal to implement a 5.4% salary increase.

Over 100 workers have since been dismissed for partaking in the unlawful protest which was interdicted by the Labour Court in Braamfontein.

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink is set to address councillors about recent developments affecting service delivery in the city.

Samwu’s protest is expected to be one of the main items on the agenda, followed by interventions put in place to mitigate the effects of the protest.

While the city has reiterated a number of times that it will not reinstate the public servants, the mayor is expected to announce plans to recover from the effects of the strike.