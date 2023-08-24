Limpopo police to release crime stats for first quarter of 2023/2024

Almost a week ago, Police Minister Bheki Cele presented the latest national crime statistics and now provinces are following suit.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police will release the province’s crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2023 and 2024 financial year on Thursday.

National stats showed a positive turn for some crime categories, including murder which tracked lower than last year.

Limpopo police commissioner, Thembi Hadebe, and Community Safety Department heads will lead the briefing on Thursday morning.

The latest countrywide crime statistics revealed how sexual offences and carjacking cases were on the decrease compared to the same period last year.

However, despite the police ministry noting a positive turn in statistics this year, the number of cases is still alarmingly high.

Zooming in on Limpopo, the province has been associated with brutal farm murders in recent years.

The latest case found burnt bodies of two elderly women who were killed on a farm in Klipfonteihoek in January.

Last year in the same province, contact crimes were notably on the rise and leadership was called into question about how it was going to prevent communities in the area from living in fear.

Provincial police commissioner Thembi Hadebe is expected to release the updated statistics on Thursday with hopes of improvement.