Jub Jub set to challenge rape, attempted murder and assault charges against him

The charges date back to between 2006 and 2010 and relate to four different victims.

JOHANNESBURG - Presenter and rapper Molemo Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub, looks set to challenge the rape, attempted murder and assault charges against him.

The first complainant was reportedly turned away by police when she originally tried to open a case.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said a case was finally opened last year, following comments the accused made during an appearance on the controversial Podcast and Chill with MacG in 2021.

Maarohanye was arrested last month and made his second appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Molemo Maarohanye’s lawyer, Ntsako Baloyi, on Thursday, requested a lengthy postponement to November this year to explore all avenues available to quash the charges.

While public prosecutor, Agnes Bezuidenhout, indicated the State was ready to set a trial date, she did not oppose the postponement and it was ultimately granted.

The case returns to court on 8 November.

Meanwhile, Maarohanye, who's denied any wrongdoing, is currently out on R10,000 bail.