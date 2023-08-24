Intelligence services should not be excluded from PP investigations - Lukhaimane

Pension Funds Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane was the fifth of eight candidates interviewed by an ad hoc committee of Parliament on Thursday to become the next Public Protector.

CAPE TOWN - Pension Funds Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane said intelligence services should not be excluded from investigation by the Public Protector’s office.

She was the fifth of eight candidates interviewed by an ad hoc committee of Parliament on Thursday to become the next Public Protector.

Lukhaimane is the only shortlisted candidate to take another stab at becoming the Public Protector after interviewing for the job in 2016.

She said this is not because she thinks she’s entitled to it but that she’s better prepared.

Lukhaimane told Members of Parliament (MPs) she doesn’t believe the intelligence services should avoid scrutiny by the Public Protector’s office.

“Everybody is equal before the law and there is a rule of law. Why is it that we have this section of public servants that cannot be looked into?”

But it’s her own background in the intelligence services at a time when it was said to have become embroiled in political battles that interested several MPs.

Lukhaimane was questioned about the recruitment of undercover agents while she was heading its human resources.

“I have knowledge of that today, and I was not required to have knowledge of that at the time.”

Lukhaimane said she was not allowed to be privy to recruitment for covert operations.

