India's Modi wants BRICS nations to create a repository of traditional medicines

Speaking during an address on Wednesday, Mondi said all nations within the BRICS banner have a long, documented history of their people using traditional medicine for a number of things and this should be formally preserved.

JOHANNESBURG - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations to create a repository of traditional medicines.

Modi made the call during an address on Wednesday at the 15th BRICS summit, held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

He said all the nations within the BRICS banner have a long, documented history of their people using traditional medicine for a number of things.

He said sharing among the BRICS nations could open a new frontier in the global, medicinal space.

“All our countries have traditional medicine equal systems, can we together create a repository of traditional medicines? Under South Africa's presidency countries of the global south have been given special importance in this."

