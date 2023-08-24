GDE to hold meeting at Tsakane Sec School amid 'recurring suicidal behaviour'

This comes after at least five learners ingested poison in separate incidents, leaving two dead. In another incident, one of the school's general workers died, also after allegedly consuming poison.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education is set to have a parents’ meeting at the Tsakane Secondary School to address the recurring incidents of suicide at the school.

This comes after at least five learners ingested poison in separate incidents, leaving two dead.

Similarly, the department said one of the school's general workers died last week after allegedly consuming poison.

All the incident occurred in the month of August, according to the department.

The department said this is extremely concerning and urged the pupils to reach out to their school's psychosocial support teams to receive help when necessary.

The meeting is expected to take place on Sunday.

"Our officials visited the school on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 with law enforcement agencies and social workers,” said spokesperson Xolani Mkhwemte.

“Necessary psycho-social support was provided to learners and classes continued without any disruptions."