GBV awareness walk to mark 4 years since Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder

The 19-year-old was attacked by post office employee, Luyanda Botha, at the Clareinch Post Office on 24 August 2019.

CAPE TOWN - August 24 marks four years since Univesity of Cape Town (UCT) student, Uyinene Mrwetyana, was raped and killed in a Cape Town post office.

The 19-year-old was attacked by post office employee, Luyanda Botha, at the Clareinch Post Office on 24 August 2019.

He confessed and was handed three life sentences in the Western Cape High Court.

Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder sparked mass marches across the country under the banner #Am I Next?

This year, a gender-based violence awareness walk will be held from UCT's Roscommon Residence at 9AM on Saturday.

One of the stops will be the post office in Claremont where the 19-year-old was raped and murdered.

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation's Samkelo Mngadi: "We want to almost take the exact same route she took before her life was taken."

Mngadi said that on paper some important improvements had been made in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, such as new laws, but he warned that not much change had been seen on the ground on a day-to-day basis.

The Mrwetyana family's plans to convert the post office in Claremont to a wellness centre for women and children are still underway.