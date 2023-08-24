Go

EFF members removed from CoCT council meeting for disrupting mayor's address

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) council members demonstrated about taxi impoundments on the council floor, interrupting Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis' usual address.

EFF council members were removed a City of Cape Town council meeting for interrupting Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis' address on 24 August 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
24 August 2023 12:54

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town city council meeting was marred by disruptions on Thursday.

After warning the EFF members for the third time for holding posters and interrupting the mayor, City Speaker Felicity Purchase decided to excuse the party members.

“Mr Mayor, we will adjourn the meeting while these councillors are removed from the chambers, thank you. We will be back in 10 minutes.”

