EFF members removed from CoCT council meeting for disrupting mayor's address

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) council members demonstrated about taxi impoundments on the council floor, interrupting Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis' usual address.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town city council meeting was marred by disruptions on Thursday.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) council members demonstrated about taxi impoundments on the council floor, interrupting Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis' usual address.

After warning the EFF members for the third time for holding posters and interrupting the mayor, City Speaker Felicity Purchase decided to excuse the party members.

“Mr Mayor, we will adjourn the meeting while these councillors are removed from the chambers, thank you. We will be back in 10 minutes.”