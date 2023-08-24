EFF in CoCT accuses council speaker of abusing rules to eject its members

This comes EFF members demonstrated over taxi impoundments on the council floor, interrupting Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis' usual address.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Cape Town city council is accusing speaker Felicity Purchase of misusing council rules to kick them out of a council sitting.

EFF members who demonstrated over taxi impoundments on the council floor were asked to leave after disrupting mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis' address.

The meeting was adjourned and then moved to a different room on Thursday.

However, chaos broke out when EFF members tried to gain access to the venue.

READ: EFF members removed from CoCT council meeting for disrupting mayor's address

City of Cape Town law enforcement officers formed a barricade between EFF members and the room where the council meeting was moved to.

EFF councillor Mzu Dambuza accused officers of using excessive force to silence them.

"You're a militant organisation for JP Smith, firearms are not supposed to be here."

Party leader in council Ntsikelelo Tyandela said the EFF won't tolerate any form of intimidation.

"There are rules of the house. You don't run your house out of your feelings, you run your house according to the rules."

The meeting has since resumed to debate the taxi stay away that turned violent in Cape Town recently.