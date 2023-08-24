Economists predict Sarb will keep repo rate unchanged as CPI figure cools

Some economists have predicted another hold in interest rates following a significant decline in the CPI.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists say the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is likely to leave the repo rate unchanged once more following a significant decline in the consumer price index.

Stats SA released the July CPI on Wednesday, which dropped to 4.7%.

This is the first time in two years that it has been this low.

Last month, the South African Reserve Bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, after a consistent decline in the CPI since April.

Economist Bonke Dumisa said that should the CPI continue at this rate, there won’t be an increase in interest rates next month.

"Unless there is a heavy petrol price hike, the repo rate is most likely to stay the same."

Economist Dale McKinley said while the increase in repo rates had a positive impact on inflation, a continued increase in interest rates would negatively affect middle-class South Africans.

The reserve bank will have its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting from 21 September.