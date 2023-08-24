EC Health welcomes ruling barring Zuko Nonxuba from practising amid fraud trial

Nonxuba was suspended after being linked to multiple cases of fraud involving stealing millions of rands in legal claims from disabled children, specifically those with cerebral palsy.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape Health Department has welcomed a judgement by the Constitutional Court that has barred attorney for disabled children, Zuko Nonxuba from practicing as a lawyer amid a fraud trial.

Nonxuba was suspended after being linked to multiple cases of fraud involving stealing millions of rands in legal claims from disabled children, specifically those with cerebral palsy.

He is currently on trial for fraud in at least two cases in the Eastern Cape.

It’s alleged under the pretence of helping the disabled children’s mothers, the disgraced lawyer would claim medical negligence damages from the Department of Health and not pass the bulk of the due monies to the families.

Earlier in August, the Constitutional Court denied Nonxuba the right to appeal his suspension, and the health department said they hope he will be banned as a lawyer.

The Department's Mkhululi Ndamase: “Nonxuba has abused the system, amassing billions of millions of rands in medico-legal payments. These upfront, lump sum settlements over time became a major threat to the Department of Health and, by extension, the provincial government.

"The lump sum payments have compromised our capability to provide care to the millions of people dependent on the public health system. Nonxuba will be taken head-on, banned as a lawyer, and instructed to pay back the money.”