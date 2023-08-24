Day 1 of interviews zoom in on PP's independence, impartiality of candidates

Four candidates were interviewed by an ad hoc committee, while the remaining four will face the panel on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The independence of the Public Protector’s office and the political affiliations of candidates who want to become the next head of the Chapter 9 institution were in sharp focus in Parliament on Wednesay.

All of the candidates interviewed said they believed they could run an impartial office, irrespective of whether they come from political backgrounds or not.

Candidates vying to become the country’s fifth Public Protector are all emphatic they are impartial in doing their jobs.

Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane said his record would reflect this.

"In my term as the CEO of the Human Rights Commission, we never once took a decision that went against the values of 'we shall do our work without fear, favour or prejudice.'"

Advocate Tommy Ntsewa told the committee he would never deny the political activism of his youth.

"I got involved at a very young age of 15, and I found myself in detention under the state of emergency in 1986 and that history I’m very proud of and I cherish."

But while MPs wanted to be convinced of the candidate’s impartiality, the ANC’s Mina Lesoma was surprised by Advocate Oliver Josie’s response.

Lesoma: "I don’t want to make an assumption. Do you vote?"



Josie: "No, I don’t vote."

Meanwhile, Advocate Lynnette Marais said while she does vote, she is not affiliated to any political party and would not be influenced by them.