City Power unveils plans to roll out solar-heated geysers across Joburg

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power plans to roll out 20,000 solar-heated geysers in the city as part of its energy expansion programme.

The city's Environment Infrastructure MMC Jack Sekwaila was briefing the media with the power utility's CEO, Tshifularo Mashava, on the progress of adding generation capacity to the city.

So far, four bidders have been chosen to inject an additional 92 megawatts in total to the city's electrical grid.

Sekwaila said the implementation of more solar power in households would start later this year in November.

"In an average household, water heating contributes over 20% of total energy consumption in the house. As part of City Power demand side management programme to reduce peak demand and energy consumption, City Power commences with its rollout of solar geysers across the city, including Eskom-supplied areas, especially in non-affluent, low-income areas that experience a lot of overloads and low voltage network."