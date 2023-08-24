BRICS Summit finale: Member states adopt new declaration

After extensive deliberations among the emerging market economies, President Cyril Ramphosa said all five BRICS leaders have agreed on plans to accelerate growth and sustainable development for member states.

JOHANNESBURG – BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) leaders have adopted a new declaration as the bloc’s annual summit draws to a close in Sandton.

BRICS delegates spent the past three days locked in talks to strengthen economic and political relations between the five member states.

The summit was held on the backdrop of renewed calls for the global south to assert its dominance in the global economy, political stability and reforms in global financial systems.

“And in the end the declaration has now been adopted as Johannesburg Declaration 2.”

The BRICS leaders believe the latest resolutions will be underpinned by greater representation of developing countries and inclusive multilateralism.

The 26-page declaration includes calls for the peaceful resolution to global conflicts, especially calling for diplomatic talks to resolve the crisis in Niger and a ceasefire in Sudan.

BRICS leaders have also agreed to agitate for the reform of economic policies and to manage the implications of the rising geopolitical tensions on global financial stability.

Earlier, Ramaphosa announced the first phase of the bloc’s expansion with six more countries granted permanent membership in a bid to bolster the financial muscle of emerging economies.