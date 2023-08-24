BRICS members feel they're closer to move away from US dollar as trade currency

The process of dumping the US dollar as the currency of trade has dominated the 15th BRICS Summit, which is currently being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

JOHANNESBURG - Members from the BRICS countries say they feel they are moving closer towards a pathway of de-dollarisation.

On Thursday, the summit reaches its third and final day, with the heads of state expected to communicate the declarations they have made during their discussions.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said the summit had gone fairly well, with all the member states having the opportunity to present their agendas.

Russia has called for the acceleration of de-dollarisation, while South Africa and Brazil support the expansion of the BRICS membership to more countries.

Pandor said she was impressed with the president of the New Development Bank (NDB), Dilma Rousseff.

"She indicated some really exciting thinking about the future and the whole discourse around the use of local currencies. So this is a matter that is clearly on the agenda of the board of governors of the NDB."

The BRICS Summit concludes on Thursday night.