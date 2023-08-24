Body of 21-year-old woman found in Bonteheuwel

On Wednesday, Jaden Adams was discovered between the Metropolitan Sports Field and a primary school.

CAPE TOWN – As we mark the final days of Women's Month in a country with high levels of femicide, yet another woman has been found murdered in the Cape Town suburb of Bonteheuwel.

The body of 21-year-old Jaden Adams was discovered between the Metropolitan Sports Field and a primary school on Wednesday.

Police said Adams suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck and hands.

"This is in fact the second murder of a female in Bonteheuwel during Women's Month. I want to appeal to the community, there was someone that was with Jaden, someone walked with her to this field, someone was with her, and someone knows who was with her and so I want to appeal to the community to tell us who that person is," said Bonteheuwel ward councillor, Angus McKenzie.

Just over a week ago in Firethorn Street, a woman had been shot dead apparently while asleep.

Police then arrested her boyfriend who has since made two appearances in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court.