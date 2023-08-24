An investment in ECD centre-owners is an investment in SA kids - Grow Educare

The organisation believes if it can help centre owners run their preschools like a business, this will improve financial sustainability, fair pay for women employed in the sector, and the quality of education provided.

JOHANNESBURG – Non-profit social enterprise Grow Educare says equipping women who are educating the next generation through Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centres is tantamount to equipping the next generation of South African leaders.

Eyewitness News caught up with the organisation which equips local women with skills, support and resources to run professional ECD Centres.

"We believe that if we can help centre owners run their preschools like a business, it will improve financial sustainability, fair pay for women employed in the sector, and the quality of education provided,” said national marketing manager Heléne Brand.

“We focus on ECD Centres as social enterprises – small businesses offering valuable and crucial community service," added Brand.

Earlier this year, Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga emphasised the importance of investing in Early Childhood Development Centres to reduce poverty, improve academic performance, and decrease the probability of prematurely dropping out of school.

ALSO READ:

Founded in 2014 by Tracey Chambers and Lisa Voortman - both passionate about poverty eradication, Grow Educare now has 45 Centres that currently educate over 2,000 children daily.

The organisation also offers a mobile application for ECD centre owners and principals to help them manage the entire facility, centrally; and their ECD Small Business Programme teaches people everything they need to know to run a sustainable ECD business.

“Our free ECD management app, data-free online training and resource portal are available nationally and benefit hundreds of rural centres.

The organisation says plans are underway to expand to the Eastern Cape in 2024.

Grow Educare has had the support of MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet - a programme that delivers funding to schools, charities, communities, animal and environmental organisations via a physical and virtual card system that allows supporters to raise funds for their chosen beneficiaries by simply ‘swiping’ every time they shop at partner retail stores.