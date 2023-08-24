15th BRICS Summit draws to a close incident-free, Cele reveals

The BRICS group of nations has resolved to grant six more countries membership to their bloc.

JOHANNESBURG - As the 15th BRICS summit draws to a close on Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the event was largely been incident-free from a security point of view.

Over the past three days, several heads of State, diplomats and many other international guests converged at the Sandton Convention Centre for BRICS event.

BRICS is an alliance of five developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The BRICS group adopted a declaration to grant six more countries membership to their bloc.

A full compliment of various law enforcement agencies was deployed across Johannesburg to provide security at the BRICS conference.

Two minor protests took place outside the Sandton Convention Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday, but they did not disrupt proceedings.

Cele has hailed the country’s security forces for a job well done.

“The other problem which we are facing, which is a good problem, some have extended their stay here. I know Russia is one of those who want to stay further here going to other towns including Cape Town - which means our work is not completely over.”

Cele said feedback from the security personnel of the other countries has been positive.