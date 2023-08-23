Tshwane EMS mop up Zodwa Special School following detrimental blaze

It's understood the blaze was sparked by a gas explosion that took place during repair work and victims are employees of a company that was contracted to do the work on two container classrooms.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Emergency Services are mopping up a part of Zodwa Special School ravaged by a fire in Atteridgeville on Wednesday.

It's understood the blaze was sparked by a gas explosion that took place during repair work.

The victims are employees of a company that was contracted to do the work on two container classrooms at the school.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso revealed that the inferno resulted in casualties.

“Four other patients were transported by ambulance to Kalafong Hospital before the arrival of the Tshwane Emergency Services on scene.”