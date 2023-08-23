'The truth - that's my life': Watts's death a great loss for SA media, says govt

Following Watts's passing on Tuesday, government extended its condolences to his loved ones, describing the 74-year-old broadcaster as one of the country's most esteemed journalists.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has described the passing of respected journalist Derek Watts as a great loss for the country’s media fraternity.

The 74-year-old broadcaster died on Tuesday after battling skin cancer, which reportedly spread to his lungs.

Carte Blanche confirmed his passing, describing him as a remarkable person with an unwavering commitment to his work.

Tributes have continued to pour in for his family and friends.

READ: ‘Cheers for now’: Derek Watts remembered as a gentle giant and kind-hearted soul

“As my wife says: give me coffee to change the things I can, and wine to accept the things I can’t,” the prolific investigative journalist was remembered saying.

Watts was described as the life of the party, with some saying he was more than just an honest, authoritative journalist.

Government has in a statement, extended its condolences, describing Watts as one of the nation’s most esteemed journalists.

“We go out there and find the story, find the facts and find the truth, and that brings change. The truth - that is my life,” Watts said.

Watts dedicated decades to the industry and stepped away from the spotlight in June due to his ill health.

Carte Blanche's executive producer, John Webb, said Watts had an extraordinary gift of making people open up.

Among other things, government said Watts will be remembered for his inspirational empathy in interviews.