‘She is missed every day’: Deokaran’s family say nothing will bring them closure

The six men charged with the murder of the Gauteng Department of Health official, after assassinating her two years ago outside her Johannesburg south home, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Wednesday marks two years since Babita Deokaran was assassinated outside her Johannesburg south home, and her loved ones said nothing would ever bring them closure.

The Gauteng Department of Health’s chief director of financial accounting uncovered hundreds of millions of rands worth of graft in the lead-up to her death.

The six men who were subsequently arrested and charged with her murder on Tuesday pleaded guilty and admitted that they were recruited to assassinate her.

On whose orders they were acting, remains unknown though.

Babita’s brother, Rakesh Deokaran, said he didn’t believe they would ever be able to find real closure.

“Nothing will ever bring closure to it - the mere fact that she lost her life. She is missed every day, and so, hence, nothing will ever bring closure.”

But in terms of the plea and sentence agreement entered into on Tuesday, a middleman, through whom the hitmen were recruited, was identified now.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was hopeful that the new information they now had would bring them closer to identifying the mastermind behind Babita’s murder.

Rakesh said he, too, remained optimistic.

“From the outset, I’ve always said I have faith in our justice system and our state. So, going forward I would like to see this not swept under the carpet now.

“Another chapter shall be exposed and I’m hoping that it does in due course.”

Babita is set to be remembered at a commemorative event the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is holding in her honour on Wednesday night.