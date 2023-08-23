Section 194 inquiry 'bent over backwards' for Mkhwebane, says Dyantyi

The committee on Tuesday adopted its final report about 14 months after commencing hearings and has recommended that Mkhwebane be permanently removed from office.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, said the committee went beyond fairness and conducted itself in a reasonable manner during the year-long hearings.

Dyantyi said the inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office even "bent over backwards" for Mkhwebane who protested for most of the duration of the inquiry and also called it illegal.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Dyantyi said members of the committee worked diligently, without any fear or favour and without any preconceived outcome in mind.

He reaffirmed the committee's fairness despite accusations of bias as well as allegations of bribery.

"We were beyond reasonable, we were beyond fair, we went over backwards around this and it's a lesson because if we were to do [the] next exercise, there are certain things we would not want to repeat. The length of this process cannot be repeated."

Dyantyi said the committee would have a final session to discuss lessons learnt and also address matters that arose that need further attention.