Section 194 inquiry adopts final report recommending Mkhwebane’s removal

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has adopted its final report which recommends her permanent removal from office.

On Tuesday, the inquiry adopted its final report without Mkhwebane’s response to the guilty findings of incompetence and misconduct.

The committee took the decision despite Mkhwebane’s new lawyers asking for more time to get familiar with proceedings.

Parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African Transformations Movement (ATM) have also rejected the report.

The Section 194 inquiry adopted its final report recommending Mkhwebane’s permanent removal despite pleas for leniency by some parties.

Al Jama-ah MP, Ganief Hendricks: "You know my position that I don’t support the impeachment of the Public Protector, so I want to make a last, desperate representation to the committee that we should consider a lesser penalty."

But chairperson Richard Dyantyi said the committee had been fair and was being held to ransom by Mkhwebane and her attorneys.

"The response to our fairness and rationality is for this committee to be held to ransom, to be dictated to about how it must do its work to subject a hand of a Chapter 9 institution."

While the possibility of a legal challenge does exist, the final report will be sent to the National Assembly for adoption and a vote on whether to impeach.