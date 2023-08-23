Ntsewa believes Public Protector's office should treat all cases equally

Practicing advocate Tommy Ntsewa says the R350 million annual budget allocated to the Office of the Public Protector is not enough.

CAPE TOWN - Practicing advocate Tommy Ntsewa doesn’t believe the Office of the Public Protector should give precedence to cases involving high-profile individuals.

Ntsewa is the second candidate to be interviewed by an ad hoc committee of Parliament to become the South Africa's fifth Public Protector.

He faced questions from members of Parliament about his political leanings - having previously served as a legal and policy advisor to a former cooperative governance minister.

He also proposed that all State departments and public enterprises pay towards a fund to support the Chapter 9 institution.

Ntsewa further told Parliament’s interviewing panel that the office should treat all cases equally.

"My sense is that there is no big or small case - whether it's a case against the president or it's case from a villager from Mdantsane - so that you do not fall into the default of treating cases that involve high-profile people with urgency and then, in the process, marginalise those of ordinary people."

Ntsewa proposed increasing the number of investigators in the Office of the Public Protector to deal with the backlog of cases.

But he added, he believes many of them can be resolved through mediation.