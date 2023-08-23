Meyiwa trial: No fingerprints found on door alleged killers used to access house

Thobeka Mhlahlo, who helped collect forensic evidence from the crime scene and was responsible for collecting fingerprints, in particular, told the court she powdered the door the next day but that there were no fingerprints to lift.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court’s heard that no fingerprints were found on the door Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers apparently used to gain access to the house that night.

The Bafana Bafana captain was killed in an apparent robbery at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in October 2014.

Five men are currently on trial for the crime.

Forensic officer Thabo Mosia previously told the court no fingerprints were taken from the door because it had been used by so many different people.

But under cross-examination by defence by advocate Zandile Mshololo, Mosia’s colleague - Thobeka Mhlahlo, who also helped collect forensic evidence from the crime scene and was responsible for collecting fingerprints, in particular, told the court she powdered the door the next day but that there were no fingerprints to lift.

When asked if there were fingerprints from the door and the results, Mhlahlo responded: “I powdered it, I did investigate the door… There were no prints.”

READ MORE:

- Meyiwa murder trial: Forensics expert Thobeka Mhlahlo set to continue testimony

- Meyiwa trial: Crime expert found 2nd bullet in Khumalo’s kitchen, court heard