Meyiwa murder trial: Forensics expert Thobeka Mhlahlo set to continue testimony

On Tuesday, the veteran forensics and crime scene cop provided evidence in the form of photographs from the scene of Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home following the night of Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The high-profile trial against five men accused of the 2014 murder of Senzo Meyiwa resumes on Wednesday morning in the Pretoria High Court.

Veteran forensics and crime scene cop Thobeka Mhlahlo is expected to continue with her testimony.

On Tuesday, Mhlahlo provided evidence in the form of photographs from the scene of Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home.

Mhlahlo began her testimony by providing insight into numerous photos she took of exhibits that were gathered as evidence at the scene of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

Among the evidence she gathered were two bullet casings in the kitchen of Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home on the morning after Meyiwa was shot.

Mhlahlo stuck to her guns and refrained from being coaxed into answering questions about the manner in which her colleagues investigated the crime scene during cross-examination.

Meyiwa died in hospital on the evening of October 26th, 2014, after being shot in an alleged botched robbery.

It took crime scene investigators almost four hours to attend to the scene of the shooting.