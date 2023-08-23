Marais says she would be an 'incorruptible' Public Protector

CAPE TOWN - The first female candidate to be interviewed for the job of Public Protector said she would make the office more accessible to people at the grassroots level.

Advocate Lynnette Marais on Wednesday told Parliament’s interviewing panel that if she became the next Public Protector, she would not fear attempts to corrupt her.

Marais is one of four candidates grilled by an ad hoc committee tasked with nominating a new Public Protector.



She has been a legal practitioner for over 20 years - and has on occasion served as an acting magistrate.

Marais said corruption, education and health would be key focus areas for the Office of the Public Protector under her leadership.

"The truth must not just be sought or you mustn’t just get the truth of the matter, but the confidence must be instilled in the public that it has actually happened."

Asked whether she believed she could run an independent office, Marais said she didn’t fear being influenced in the course of her work.

"I’m not affiliated to any political party, so I don’t have any fear that political parties would like to influence me and even if people would like to do that, I think one of the values of the Public Protector in terms of being fit and proper, is to be incorruptible."

Four more candidates will be interviewed on Thursday.