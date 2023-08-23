Lesufi to meet with Slovo Park residents following service delivery protests

Their demonstrations were fuelled by a prolonged failure to develop the informal settlement and provide households with sanitation.

JOHANNESBURG - It has been three weeks since residents of the Slovo Park informal settlement in Johannesburg led violent protests in a bid to have their service delivery cries heard.

The residents blocked the N12 highway with rocks and debris for days while some were in a violent brawl with police.

Their demonstrations were fuelled by a prolonged failure to develop the informal settlement and provide households with sanitation.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is on Wednesday expected meet with the residents at the Slovo Park sports ground.

READ:

- Slovo Park residents vow to continue protesting until Lesufi addresses them

- Protesting Slovo Park residents threaten to keep N12 shut until demands are met

- Slovo protesters say they will be calm if Lesufi visits area

An angry community with a deep desire to have running tap water and flushing toilets will finally get a chance to voice their frustration to the Gauteng Premier.

Some residents have told Eyewitness News that they hope this will not end up being another community engagement filled with empty promises.

Community leader Lerato Marole has warned of a possible closure of the N12 highway if their concerns continue to land of deaf ears.

"The freeway closure must have been the last resort. So, it’s not about us complaining anymore, it’s about them saying 'here is what we’re going to do at this particular time, at this particular pace'."

But he remains hopeful that Lesufi will ensure improvements are made in the informal settlement.