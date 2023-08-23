KZN ANC calls on South Africans to pray for Mangosuthu Buthelezi's recovery

The Zulu traditional prime minister, who will be celebrating his 95th birthday on Sunday, was hospitalised for prolonged back pain almost a month ago.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal called on South Africans to pray for the Zulu traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Thursday would mark a month since the prince was hospitalised for prolonged back pain.

Buthelezi will celebrate his 95th birthday on Sunday and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal wished him a speedy recovery.

It said a statesman of his stature was still needed in South Africa.

"Ours is to call for all the people of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa to pray for Shenge to recover very soon to come back and serve his nation," said ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.