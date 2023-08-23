Ignoring Public Protector's recommendations should be a criminal offence - Josie

Vying to be the next Public Protector, Advocate Oliver Josie was the third candidate on Wednesday to be interviewed by a Parliamentary ad hoc committee.

Advocate Oliver Josie was the third candidate on Wednesday to be interviewed by a Parliamentary ad hoc committee.

He told a panel of Members of Parliament (MPs) he would recommend the Public Protector Act be amended.

A former Scorpions director, Josie has been a civil servant for over 30 years, specialising in forensic work at the Competition Commission where he investigated construction cartels.

Josie said it’s concerning that the Public Protector’s office is taking longer to conclude investigations than it did before.

He added that it’s worrying to him that remedial action from these is also not taken seriously.

"For me what would be more effective going forward is looking to amend the legislation so that it becomes an offence very similar to the Public Finance Management Act, financial misconduct is an offence."

Still, Josie believes the Public Protector’s office does a lot of good work, but the focus tends to be on court losses.