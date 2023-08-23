Experts, observers predict a divisive election in Zimbabwe as voting commences

Wednesday's vote comes against a backdrop of a worsening economic crisis in Zimbabwe.

JOHANNESBURG - Voting is officially underway in Zimbabwe in what experts and observers have predicted to be a divisive election.

At least 6.6 million citizens are registered to vote for a president and legislative leaders out of a population of more than 15 million.

The incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa forms part of 11 candidates that are in the running for the presidential seat including one woman while more than 600 candidates are vying for parliamentary seats.

Millions of Zimbabweans living and working abroad- except diplomats- are required to be physically present in the country to cast their ballots.

Leader of the governing Zanu-PF party, Mnangagwa has been campaigning to win a second term in office after masterminding the ousting of his mentor and longtime ruler Robert Mugabe through a military coup.

Mnangagwa is up against opposition party leader, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change which is popular among young people who account for the lion's share of the electorate.

Zanu-PF, however, is stronger in the densely populated rural areas.

Polling stations will remain open until 7 on Wednesday evening, with the final results expected within five days.