Ex-SAHRC CEO believes he can restore trust in Public Protector office

Tseliso Thipanyane is the first of eight candidates vying for the job to occupy the hot seat in Parliament om Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The former CEO of the South African Human Rights Commission, Tseliso Thipanyane, believes he’s got what it takes to turn around the embattled Office of the Public Protector.

Thipanyane said it’s critical that a Public Protector be a voice for the voiceless, particularly against corruption.

The 60-year-old said restoring public confidence in the Office of the Public Protector must be left to someone with experience.

He believes he can motivate demoralised staff whom he deems very experienced and capable.

Thipanyane’s told the interviewing panel comprising members of Parliament that he’s a man who really has the issues of citizens at heart.

“We need to hit corruption and maladministration very, very hard. It takes the soul out of our people when they see people just get away with wrongdoing, potholes, hospitals without beds, schools with broken windows. It really discourages people. This is the country we fought for.”

Thipanyane works in the Office of the Chief Justice and is also an SABC board member.