Economists attribute consistent CPI decline to Sarb's interest rate hikes

South Africa's consumer price inflation has seen a consistent decline since April, with further declines expected in the coming months.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists believe the significant decline in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an indication that the South African Reserve Bank's monetary policy is working.

The CPI dropped to 4.7% for July, its lowest level in two years.

This is after the central bank increased rates 10 times since 2021, before keeping the repo rate unchanged last month.

While the central bank's monetary policy was questioned by many when it hiked rates 10 times, some economists believe this has affected the low CPI for the month of July.

Economist Dale McKinley said the interest rate hikes have managed to stabilise the inflation in the country.

"Some would see this as a vindication for the reserve bank policy."

At the same time, economist Bonke Dumisa said this is good news for many South Africans.

"This is not just good news for South Africans who are affected by the financial trends but all South Africans."

Dumisa said unless there are changes to the CPI next month, this could potentially point to the reserve bank leaving interest rates unchanged at its September meeting.