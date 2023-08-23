Dyantyi welcomes any legal challenge to inquiry’s final report on Mkhwebane

The inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office concluded on Tuesday when it adopted its report which found Mkhwebane guilty of incompetence and misconduct, further recommending her permanent removal.

CAPE TOWN - Section 194 inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi said he welcomes any attempt to legally challenge the inquiry’s final report, which recommends Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s permanent removal.

The inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office concluded on Tuesday when it adopted its report which found Mkhwebane guilty of incompetence and misconduct.

Dyantyi also said the yearlong process had been “fair and reasonable” to Mkhwebane.

He was briefing the media in Parliament on Wednesday on the way forward following the report’s adoption.

Dyantyi said the inquiry was more than fair and bent over backwards to accommodate Mkhwebane despite threats and intimidation from her lawyers.

He said they were able to prevail despite the challenges and delays and is confident the process won’t be found to be improper by the courts.

"We are very confident that any other court would find in our favour because we stayed on rationality, we stayed on fairness."

Dyantyi, who is also part of the committee interviewing the next Public Protector, said a person in the position should be beyond reproach.

"When you do the appointment of the Public Protector, cover all the bases. If you are interviewing eight people, get the best out of that eight. Don’t go there with a preconceived idea as to who you want."

Dyantyi said he hopes the next meeting of the National Assembly programme committee will find a date for the assembly to consider and vote on the final report.