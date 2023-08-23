Duo nabbed by police for alleged links to Port Shepstone taxi rank mass shooting

Four people were shot and killed late last month while sitting inside a taxi, allegedly by two hitmen on their way to another assassination mission.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have arrested the suspects allegedly linked to the July Port Shepstone taxi rank killings.

The provincial Department of Community Safety confirmed the arrests of two people, which took place on the N2 highway near Ballito, on the KZN north coast.

The Department of Community Safety said the alleged hitmen behind the Port Shepstone taxi rank killings were now behind bars.

The duo, aged between 33 and 37, are believed to have been on another assassination mission, according to department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane.

“They were believed to be on a mission to commit another assassination. Police arrested them and recovered a rifle and pistol, as well as ammunition.”

The accused will make their first appearance in the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court on Thursday.