CPI for July falls to lowest level in two years

JOHANNESBURG - The consumer price inflation rate has dropped to 4.7% for the month of July, making it the lowest it has been in two years.

Stats SA released last month's inflation and CPI statistics on Wednesday, showing a significant decline in inflation.

It said the drop could be attributed to a decrease in petrol and food prices.

Chief director of price statistics, Patrick Kelly: "Previously a major upward driver of inflation, the transport category helped pull overall inflation down in July. The decline in fuel prices weakened the upward push of transport on consumer inflation. The annual rate for fuel was negative at -16.8% in July 2023. Food inflation has also eased, but not as quickly as transport. The annual rate for the food & non-alcoholic beverages (NAB) category was 9.9% in July, lower than June's print of 11%."