Clean up operations underway in Cape Town after storm pummels city

The city said that various roadways across the city had been flooded and were cleared by officials from the roads and stormwater department.

CAPE TOWN - Draining flooded areas and cleaning up is underway after some heavy rains and strong winds welcomed Capetonians into the week.

City disaster risk management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, explained which suburbs were most affected on Wednesday morning.

"Disaster risk management officials have completed assessments in Schaapkraal and Jim Se Bos in Philippi, where 25 dwellings have been affected. The informal settlements department will help residents in these areas with flood kits and transport is providing sandbags."

Powell added that they'd asked their NGO partners to assist with humanitarian aid.

"No evacuations to emergency sheltering was required. In Imizamo Yethu out in Hout Bay, a tree was uprooted and destroyed one dwelling. No injuries or deaths have been reported."